Colchester County RCMP seeking information about robbery

STEWIACKE: Colchester County District RCMP is investigating a robbery involving a weapon and other associated property crime offences, and is seeking information from the public.

On June 28 at approximately 2:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at a gas station on Pictou Rd. in Valley.

Officers learned that a pickup truck pulled up to one of the pumps and two men entered the store. One of the men displayed a weapon to an employee and demanded money.

Both men then left in the truck; they did not pay for gas.

At approximately 3:55 a.m., officers received a call about a vehicle on fire in Masstown. Officers attended the scene and believe that the truck, which appears to have been deliberately set on fire, is the same truck involved in the Valley robbery.

Further checks show that it was reported stolen from Stewiacke on June 27.

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Investigators are seeking information from the public that will assist in identifying the persons of interest in the robbery and tracking the movements of the truck after it was reported stolen.

One person of interest is described as a Caucasian man, approximately 6-foot-0. Clothing description is unavailable.

The second person is described as a Caucasian man, approximately 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-6 with blond hair.

He was wearing a black shirt, black pyjama pants, and black shoes. Estimated age is mid-twenties.

The truck is a dark green 2012 Ford F150 pickup. It had a wooden tailgate and black wooden box built into the bed of the truck. The investigation is ongoing.

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Anyone with information that will support this investigation is asked to contact the Colchester County District RCMP at 902-893-6820.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #s: 2026-895627, 2026-898483, 2026-898910