East Hants News

Lower Truro man dies in two vehicle collision in South Maitland

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ByPat Healey

June 29, 2026 , , , ,
A RCMP cruiser. (Healey photo)

SOUTH MAITLAND: A 71-year-old Lower Truro man is dead following a two-vehicle collision between a Mazda and motorcycle in South Maitland on June 28.

RCMP say that at approximately 2:05 p.m., East Hants RCMP, fire services, and EHS responded to a report of a collision in the 10300 block of Hwy. 215.

Officers learned that a southbound motorcycle and a northbound Mazda MX-5 had collided.

The driver and sole occupant of the motorcycle, a 71-year-old man from Lower Truro, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Mazda, both from Truro, did not report any physical injuries.

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Hwy. 215 was closed for several hours while an RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the location of the collision.

It has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing, with assistance from the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, including those with dashcam footage, is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

File #: 2026-900326

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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