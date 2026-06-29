Community East Hants

Two community facilities receive provincial investments in East Hants

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ByPat Healey

June 29, 2026 , , , , , ,
Minister of Municipal Affairs John A. MacDonald. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: Residents of East Hants will benefit from new provincial investments supporting important community facilities across the constituency, Hants East MLA Hon. John A. MacDonald said Wednesday.

A total of $27,190 is being invested in projects across Hants East, including:

$15,490 through the Community Facilities Improvement Program for the E.H. Horne School Preservation Society to repair brickwork, repair chimneys and install steel liners.

$11,700 through the Community Facilities Improvement Program for the Enfield, Elmsdale & District Lions Club to replace 12 windows.

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“Historic buildings and community organizations are part of what gives our communities their identity,” said MLA MacDonald.

“These investments will help preserve important local landmarks while ensuring community groups have safe, functional spaces to continue serving residents.”

The investments are part of the Province’s $3.1 million commitment to 85 projects through the Community Facilities Improvement Program, Recreation Facility Development Program and Rink Revitalization Program.

Together, these programs help municipalities and community organizations improve recreation facilities and gathering places that contribute to healthy, vibrant communities across Nova Scotia.

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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