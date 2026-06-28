Hundreds enjoy family fun at Aviation Museum annual event

The Atlantic Canada Aviation Museum was a busy spot on Family Fun Day. (Submitted photo)

ENFIELD: Families from across the region took flight into a day of fun, learning, and community spirit as the Atlantic Canada Aviation Museum hosted its 9th Annual Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 20.

An estimated 491 visitors attended the popular event, taking advantage of warm temperatures and sunny skies for much of the day before rain arrived late in the afternoon.

The museum grounds were filled with activities designed to entertain children and adults alike. Young visitors lined up to launch stomp rockets, explore a fire truck, enjoy cotton candy, receive temporary tattoos, and build paper airplanes.

Military reenactors and an open house at the museum’s Boeing 737 Flight Simulator also proved to be popular attractions, while families gathered for a community barbecue throughout the day.

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According to organizers, the stomp rockets, fire truck, and cotton candy station were the biggest hits with children.

The annual event was made possible through the efforts of 24 volunteers and four staff members, along with the support of local sponsors and donors who helped ensure another successful Family Fun Day.

Now in its ninth year, Family Fun Day has become one of the Atlantic Canada Aviation Museum’s signature community events.

Beyond providing a day of entertainment, the event introduces families to the museum’s collection and educational programs while helping support its mission of preserving and sharing Atlantic Canada’s aviation history.

Despite the brief afternoon rain, organizers considered the event another successful celebration of community, family fun, and aviation.

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(Submitted photo)

Station 47 Goffs bvolunteer fire was on hand with activities for the kids. (Submitted photo)

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Cotton candy! (Submitted photo)

Military re-enactors. (Submitted photo)