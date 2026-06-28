Hay Days parade on Canada Day to be livestreamed by The Laker News/Dagley Media

Shubenacadie Hay Days Canada Day parade will be livestreamed on July 1. (Dagley Media photo)

SHUBENACADIE: The Hay Days Canada Day parade in Shubenacadie will be livestreamed.

The Laker News, in partnership with Dagley Media, will be broadcasting the parade that will go along Highway 2 in Shubie.

The parade livestream will begin at 1 p.m. as does the parade.

Our own Pat Healey will be joined by freelance videographer Matt Dagley for the broadcast. Dagley will also be doing the video production for the livestream.

Bookmark the livestream page at Hay Days 2026 parade and tune in live. And if you are in it, go watch it afterwards!

The livestream is made possible by the sponsorship of Ettinger’s Home Hardware and Carruthers MacDonell & Robson Law.