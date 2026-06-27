From the Cruiser – June 23, 2026

RCMP's From the Cruiser. (Healey photo)

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Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 108 calls for service.

The following are some highlighted calls as provided by Cpl. Jody Simpson, with East Hants RCMP.

MVC’S

It was a busy week for responding to collisions in the municipality.

RCMP attended to nine traffic collisions over the past week.

The suspect police are looking to ID. (RCMP photo)

Request to Identify

Police are looking to identify a person in relation to a theft.

The theft occurred at a gas station in Elmsdale.

Police #2026750319.

Traffic Offences

East Hants RCMP issued three Summary Offence Tickets during this period.

This included tickets for speeding, and using a hand-held cellular phone while driving.

Drivers are reminded of the dangers of using a phone while driving which vastly increases the chances of a collision.

(RCMP photo)

East Hants Most Wanted

This week East Hants District RCMP’s most wanted is Jonathan Goodall.

Goodall is wanted for Failure to Appear in relation to Theft of a Motor Vehicle charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

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