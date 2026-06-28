Provincial support for Judique beef processor, retailer

The owners of MB Meat Company and some family members cut the ribbon to officially open their new facility in Judique. Joining them are Inverness MLA Kyle MaxcQuarrie, left, and Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow, right. (Province of Nova Scotia)

CAPE BRETON: Provincial investment is supporting the opening of Cape Breton’s only provincially inspected beef abattoir.

The new facility will enable farmers to process beef on the island and allow Cape Bretoners, restaurants and visitors to buy more beef raised locally.

Until now, Cape Breton beef farms had to send cattle off the island for processing before the beef could be sold to customers, restaurants or local markets, costing farmers more in transportation costs.

“Our goal is to help more beef be raised, finished and processed, here at home, on Cape Breton Island,” said Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow. “This investment supports local producers, strengthens our food system and helps more Nova Scotia beef reach dinner tables.

“MB Meat Company is a strong example of families investing in their community and building the kind of local infrastructure that supports farmers, rural communities and our economy.”

The Province is investing $250,000 in MB Meat Company in Judique, Inverness County, where it provides custom slaughter and cut-and-wrap services for regional livestock producers while selling locally raised beef and other local products directly to customers.

The facility also makes it easier for local restaurants and food retailers to sell Cape Breton-raised beef.

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The business was established by two families who returned to Cape Breton to invest in their community and build a long-term operation.

The provincial support is through the Nova Scotia Beef Processing Program at Perennia. The investment is part of the Province’s Nova Scotia Beef Initiative, which is helping increase processing capacity and improve access to locally raised beef across the province.

Minister Morrow joined company owners, producers and community members at the company’s grand opening June 27, to tour the new facility and celebrate the start of operations.

Quotes:

“We are incredibly grateful for this investment and the confidence it showed in our vision. The funding allowed us to purchase equipment and supplies that may otherwise have been delayed, while providing the peace of mind that our dream could be completed as intended.

“The Province’s support has helped us build not only a business, but a foundation that will allow us to continue serving our community with the quality products and service it deserves.”

— Laura McNabb, co-owner, MB Meat Company

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“Our customers want to know where their food comes from, and they want to support local farmers whenever they can. Having inspected beef processed here on Cape Breton makes it easier for us to serve more beef that’s raised right here at home.”

— Holger Hartenstein, owner, Chanterelle Inn & Restaurant, Baddeck

“It is so rewarding to see an application come in and be able to fund a top-notch forward-thinking company like MB Meats through this priority program for the Department of Agriculture. Their commitment and passion to process Nova Scotia beef in Nova Scotia for Nova Scotians supports their family, their community and the beef sector. It’s a win-win all around.”

— Lynne Godlien, CEO, Perennia

“It’s encouraging to see investment in local processing capacity, which has been a long-standing priority for our members. Strengthening processing helps support farmers, grow rural economies and improve access to local food for Nova Scotians. It’s also an area identified in our recent economic impact study as a key opportunity to build a stronger and more resilient agriculture industry while supporting a more secure and sustainable local food system.”

— Alicia King, President, Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture

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Quick Facts:

abattoirs in Nova Scotia processing meat for sale are required to have a provincial licence; the Province inspects licensed abattoirs to ensure they comply with provincial regulations

the Province has committed $1.5 million through the Nova Scotia Beef Initiative: $750,000 for the Nova Scotia Beef Finishing Equipment Support Program and $750,000 for the Nova Scotia Beef Processing Program

through the processing program and the Beef Finishing Equipment Support Program, support has been provided to two abattoirs and 35 producers to date, helping strengthen local beef production across Nova Scotia

there were 360 licensed beef producers in Nova Scotia in 2025

4,397 cattle were processed at provincially licensed abattoirs in Nova Scotia in 2025