East Coast Ukrainian festival returning to Clayton Park West in September

CLAYTON PARK: The East Coast Ukrainian Festival is returning to Clayton Park West this September, bringing together residents and visitors from across Nova Scotia to celebrate Ukrainian culture, traditions, food, music, and community.

The annual festival showcases the rich cultural heritage of Nova Scotia’s Ukrainian community while creating opportunities for people of all backgrounds to come together in celebration, learning, and fellowship.

Clayton Park West MLA Adegoke Fadare is congratulating the East Coast Ukrainian Association Society and the many volunteers whose hard work and dedication continue to make the festival a success year after year.

“Clayton Park West is home to people from every corner of the world, and our diversity is one of our greatest strengths,” said MLA Fadare. “Festivals like these remind us that culture has a unique way of bringing people together. They create opportunities to learn from one another, celebrate our shared humanity, and build stronger communities.

“I invite everyone to join us in celebrating the traditions, hospitality, and spirit that make the East Coast Ukrainian Festival so special.”

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The East Coast Ukrainian Association Society is receiving $3,000 through the Festival and Events Assistance Program to support this year’s event.

The investment is part of the Houston Government’s ongoing commitment to supporting community organizations and initiatives that preserve Nova Scotia’s rich cultural heritage while contributing to strong and vibrant communities across the province.

This year’s festival will take place on Sunday, September 27, in Clayton Park West at the Steele Wheels Motor Museum and will feature traditional Ukrainian food, cultural performances, live entertainment, local vendors, and activities for all ages.

The support is part of the latest round of funding through the Festival and Events Assistance Program, totalling more than $340,000.