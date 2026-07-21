Youth charged with multiple offences after stealing car, fleeing from police

SHUBENACADIE: A youth has been charged, police say, for multiple offences after they are alleged to have stolen a car, before fleeing from police on July 16.

On July 16, at approximately 9:20 p.m., East Hants RCMP responded to a report of a stolen car in Shubenacadie.

Officers located the vehicle, a Hyundai Elantra, travelling southbound on Hwy. 2 and conducted a traffic stop.

The car pulled over and stopped, then drove away from officers at a high rate of speed. Officers did not pursue the vehicle in consideration of public safety.

Responding officers located and attempted to safely stop the vehicle several times on Hwy. 2. At each attempt, the Elantra drove away at a high rate of speed.

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At approximately, 10:40 p.m., officers again located the vehicle on Hwy. 2, in the 2700 block.

While officers initiated a high-risk traffic stop, the driver attempted to flee in the Elantra and struck a responding officer’s vehicle, disabling the car.

Officers safely arrested the youth driver who was the only occupant of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

While searching the vehicle, officers located two imitation firearms and a pry bar.

The youth has been charged with Dangerous Operation; Flight from Peace Officer; Motor Vehicle Theft; Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose; Unauthorized Possession in a Motor Vehicle; and Possession of Break-in Instrument.

The youth appeared in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on July 20 and has been remanded into custody pending their next court appearance on August 10.

File #: 2026-1011250