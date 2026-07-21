Prolonged periods of rainfall expected across N.S. from Wednesday into Thursday

HANTS COUNTY: A prolonged period of rainfall is expected across Mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton form Wednesday morning until Thursday afternoon.

The news comes in a Special Weather Statement issued by Environment Canada on July 21 at 3:34 p.m.

Total rainfall is expected to be between 30 to 50 mm, possibly higher in thundershowers from Wednesday morning until Thursday afternoon.

A prolonged period of rainfall is expected to begin on Wednesday morning and may linger late into the day on Thursday, especially areas along the Atlantic coast. The heaviest rain is expected to fall on Wednesday morning and afternoon before tapering to steady drizzle or showers by the evening.

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Another round of heavy rain is possible on Thursday morning.

Rainfall rates of 20 to 40 mm per hour may occur over some locations. Thundershowers are expected to develop over some areas, producing locally heavier rainfall, leading to highly variable rainfall totals over short distances.

Rainfall warnings have been issued for parts of southern mainland Nova Scotia and may need to be expanded as confidence increases.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or post reports on social media using #NSStorm.

In effect for:

Hants County