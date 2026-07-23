Stewiacke vineyard to celebrate grand opening with family-friendly event

STEWIACKE: A new agritourism destination is ready to welcome visitors as Horse Thief Vineyards celebrates its official grand opening with a free community event on Saturday, July 25.

The celebration will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the vineyard on the Gourley family’s fifth-generation farm in Stewiacke.

The afternoon will feature wine tastings, live music, lawn games, local food vendors, vineyard tours, family activities and the opportunity to sample and purchase the winery’s first two wines.

Owner Chris Gourley said the vineyard represents more than a business venture.

“Horse Thief Vineyards has never just been about making wine,” Gourley said. “It’s about honouring the generations before us while creating something our children and community can be proud of for generations to come.

“We wanted to build a place where people gather, celebrate, and experience everything that makes Nova Scotia special.”

The vineyard has been more than five years in the making and is located on a family farm that has been in the Gourley family for more than a century.

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Visitors will be among the first to try Horse Thief Vineyards’ inaugural wine collection, which includes First Tides, a cool-climate Nova Scotia white, and a Pinot Grigio.

Both wines are now available for purchase online, with local delivery available throughout Nova Scotia.

Beyond wine production, the vineyard is planning to offer a variety of seasonal events throughout the year, including Movies in the Vineyard, yoga and Pilates sessions, charcuterie workshops, private tastings, dinners and other community gatherings.

The winery says it hopes to become a destination that supports local agriculture and tourism while showcasing Nova Scotia wines and rural hospitality.

The grand opening is free to attend and open to all ages.

Horse Thief Vineyards is located in Stewiacke, with festivities running from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 25.