Provincial funding to allow for expansion of recreational trails in Hants East

Municipal Affairs Minister John A. MacDonald speaks to business members of the East Hants & Districts Chamber of Commerce. (Healey photo)

NINE MILE RIVER: Residents and visitors will have more opportunities to enjoy the outdoors and experience the natural beauty of Hants East thanks to support from the Houston Government for improvements to local trail infrastructure, Hon. John A. MacDonald, MLA for Hants East, said Friday.

The Nine Mile River Trails Association is receiving $6,840 through the Recreation Trail Expansion Program for upgrades to the Hemlock Cathedral Trail.

“Nine Mile River Trails Association does great work taking care of our community trails and I am pleased to have secured this funding for the association,” said MLA MacDonald.

“With these upgrades, more families will be able to enjoy Hemlock Cathedral Trail and its natural beauty.”

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The Recreation Trail Expansion Program supports projects that improve access to outdoor recreation opportunities across Nova Scotia.

Through this round of funding, the Houston Government is investing $590,000 in trail projects across the province.

The 2026–27 provincial budget includes $9.5 million to improve campsites, update washrooms and upgrade roads, parking lots and trails in provincial parks. Nova Scotia’s trail network attracts thousands of residents and visitors each year and continues to grow in popularity.

Quick Facts

There are more than 200 volunteer groups managing trails across the province

International Trails Day takes place annually on the first Saturday in June

Additional Resources:

Trail funding programs: https://cch.novascotia.ca/trail-funding-programs