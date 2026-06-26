East Hants organizations among ACCESS-Ability grant recipients announced

Municipal Affairs Minister and Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald makes an announcement in this file photo. (Healey photo)

RAWDON: A pair of East Hants organizations have received provincial funding to help it strengthen their accessibility.

The support will allow them to be able to strengthen accessibility and community infrastructure thanks to the Houston government, Hants East MLA Hon. John A. MacDonald announced on Friday.

The following organizations in Hants East are receiving more than $9,000 to support the following initiatives:

Bunkie Land Limited — $6,360 through the Business ACCESS-Ability Grant Program for accessibility improvements.

EmpowHR Consulting — $3,420 through the Business ACCESS-Ability Grant Program for a new accessible website.

“Today’s announcement is welcomed by all as we keep moving forward to make our community more accessible for all who live and work here in Hants East,” said MLA MacDonald.

“This progress aligns with our government’s push to make all communities across Nova Scotia welcoming and accessible to all across the board.”

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Funding is provided through programs administered by the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.

The Community ACCESS-Ability Program and the Business ACCESS-Ability Grant Program each cover up to two-thirds of eligible project costs, to a maximum of $50,000.

Eligible projects include physical improvements such as ramps, accessible washrooms, and automatic door openers, as well as upgrades to signage, assistive technology, communications, and transportation. These investments support the Province’s commitment to enabling an accessible Nova Scotia by 2030, in alignment with the Accessibility Act.

Quick Facts:

The Province’s accessibility strategy, Access by Design 2030, outlines how the government aims to improve accessibility through standards for the built environment, education, employment, goods and services, and information and communication

The Built Environment Accessibility Standard was the first to be established and it applies as of April 1, 2026

Both programs cover up to two-thirds of eligible project costs, to a maximum of $50,000

Additional Resources:

Community ACCESS-Ability Program and list of grant recipients: https://cch.novascotia.ca/investing-our-future/community-funding-and-awards/community-access-ability-program

Business ACCESS-Ability Grant Program and list of grant recipients: https://cch.novascotia.ca/business-access-ability-grant-program

Access by Design 2030: Achieving an Accessible Nova Scotia: https://novascotia.ca/accessibility/access-by-design/

Accessibility Act: https://nslegislature.ca/sites/default/files/legc/statutes/accessibility.pdf