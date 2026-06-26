ADVERTORIAL: Discover Modern Living at The Olive Residences in Enfield

ENFIELD: If you’re looking for a brand-new apartment that combines comfort, convenience and modern style, The Olive Residences in Enfield is now welcoming new tenants.

Located at 450 Highway 2, this newly constructed apartment community offers spacious one- and two-bedroom suites designed for today’s lifestyle.

With 32 apartments available now and another 40 units coming soon, there’s a variety of layouts to suit singles, couples, professionals and retirees alike.

Step inside and you’ll immediately notice the bright, open-concept design. Large windows fill each suite with natural light, while a private balcony provides the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee or unwind after a busy day.

One of the rooms in an apartment in The Olive Residence. (Submitted photo)

Every apartment also includes the convenience of in-suite laundry, a modern kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, and year-round comfort thanks to an energy-efficient ductless heat pump with air conditioning.

The Olive Residences has been thoughtfully designed to make everyday living easy. Residents enjoy elevator access, a welcoming common area, water included in the rent, and the option of secure underground parking for just $100 per month.

The building is also pet friendly, allowing one dog or cat up to 30 pounds, making it easy to bring your furry companion along.

Location is another major advantage. Situated just minutes from Halifax Stanfield International Airport, grocery stores, restaurants and other everyday amenities, The Olive Residences offers the convenience of small-town living with quick access to everything you need.

Brand new apartment info in this poster. (Submitted photo)

Rental rates start at $1,825 per month for one-bedroom suites and $2,195 per month for two-bedroom suites. Water is included, while tenants are responsible only for electricity.

Whether you’re searching for your first apartment, downsizing into a maintenance-free home or relocating to the area, The Olive Residences offers modern finishes, quality construction and an outstanding location.

Book your private showing today.

The Olive Residences

450 Highway 2, Enfield, N.S.

Phone: 902-818-8058

Email: leasing@portucanaconstruction.ca