East Hants Family Resource Centre celebrates 15 years of supporting families

ELMSDALE: What began 15 years ago with a borrowed desk, a borrowed phone, one employee and a $33,000 grant has grown into one of East Hants’ most valued community organizations.

The East Hants Family Resource Centre (EHFRC) celebrated its 15th anniversary on June 22, marking a milestone that Executive Director Cathy MacDonald said reflects the dedication of staff, volunteers, partners and the community that has supported the organization from the beginning.

“Fifteen years is a testimony to the hard work and dedication of everyone who has been involved with the EHFRC,” said MacDonald in an interview.

“We started out with one staff member, a borrowed phone and desk, with a single grant from the IWK for $33,000 and the help of multiple agencies, including Public Health and the East Hants Community Learning Association, and a year to make this work. And we’re still here.”

Over the past decade and a half, the centre has seen remarkable growth.

When it first opened, fewer than 100 families accessed its services each year. Today, the organization supports more than 800 families annually.

The staff has grown from one employee to four full-time staff members, plus a summer student, while programming has expanded from just two weekly programs to about 30 programs offered throughout the year.

(Submitted photo)

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Many of those programs now run for six to eight weeks, while others are offered weekly.

“In the beginning, our programs revolved around play groups and positive parenting, including sleep routines, home safety and feeding routines,” MacDonald said.

While those programs remain an important part of what the centre offers, the needs of families have changed significantly.

“Increasingly, we’ve been working with families facing deeply complex and layered challenges,” she said.

“We now offer many mental health support programs and work alongside organizations dealing with serious, long-term issues such as housing, domestic abuse and food insecurity.”

A great crowd showed up for the rain postponed Family Picnic event. (Submitted photo)

Beyond its regular programming, the Family Resource Centre has become known for community events that many local families now consider annual traditions.

Its Mother’s Day teapot sale and Christmas centrepiece fundraiser continue to attract loyal supporters year after year, while events like Water Day and the Spring into Summer Picnic have become highlights on the community calendar.

“It wouldn’t be summer without our Water Day event,” MacDonald said with a smile. “The Lantz Fire Department comes with a fire truck, fills kiddie pools and lets the kids run through the stream from the fire hose.”

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MacDonald credits the centre’s longevity to more than just determination.

“It’s a combination of hard work, luck, creativity and making connections,” she said. “No one agency is able to tackle all the issues facing parents, so we’ve worked hard to build strong partnerships with other organizations.”

Looking ahead, MacDonald hopes the next chapter for the Family Resource Centre includes a permanent community hub where multiple organizations can work together under one roof.

In her vision, the centre would continue offering its popular parenting and family programs while also providing a drop-in centre, play groups and a community kitchen where residents could learn to prepare healthy, budget-friendly meals and help provide food for those in need.

“Who knows?” she said. “We’ll see what the next 15 years brings.”

(Submitted photo)