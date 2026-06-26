PHOTOS/VIDEO: Car enthusiasts come out to Fifth annual Ritchie Gilby Memorial Car Show

Sunny skies greeted those who came out to the Ritchie Gilby Memorial Car show in Lantz (at least early on it did). (Healey photo)

LANTZ: For the fifth year in a row, the community of East Hants did a Ritchie in helping to give back to the community.

More than 100 vehicles registered and participated in the annual Ritchie Gilby Memorial Car Show on June 20. It took place under mainly sunny skies at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

The event, put on by the Gilby family, raises money to give back to community groups, help people in the East Hants community, special projects, hockey teams, and give out bursaries to graduating students at Hants East Rural High and more among their initiatives.

It honours local legend, the late Ritchie Gilby, who was a friend to many in the area.

There was a cash BBQ; t-shirts; antique cars; music; and plenty of family fun.

Organizer Suzanne Gilby, spoke to The Laker News about keeping Ritchie’s legacy going with the car show and giving back to the community. (Healey photo)

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Check out our video story from the car show.

Video sponsored by Maritime Car Wash

Video edited by Matt Dagley

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A look at the cars that had arrived for the early part of the morning from overhead. (Healey photo)

Friends talk in front of some of the cars on display at the event. (Healey photo)

Pat does the video story ending from up above on Enfield Aerial’s ladder. (Healey photo)