Langille snags podium finish on Easy-Kleen Super Late Model Series at 660

The podium at Speedway 660 - Ryan Messer, winner (middle); Cory Hall second (left) and third place finisher Braden Langille of Shubenacadie (right). (Photo by Grizzly Photography/Super Late Model Series).

GEARY N.B.: The only yellow anyone saw on Saturday was on the car at the front of the field!

Harvey, New Brunswick’s Ryan Messer (#1) and his yellow Service Master Clean machine paced the field for the final 137 laps in a caution free showcase to conquer the Line-X 150 at Speedway 660.

Rolling off from the fourth starting spot after winning his heat race, Messer wheeled around EIT Race Radios Pole Sitter Lonnie Sommerville (#23) on lap 14 and would set sail up front en route to the victory – his first since the inaugural Easy-Kleen Super Late Model Series race in May 2023.

Behind Messer, a battle roared in the final laps for the runner-up position.

Shubenacadie’s Braden Langille (#26) had drove up to the second spot just before lap 50, but he would be chased down in the final stretch by Cory Hall, who was subbing for points leader Tanton Wooldridge (#01).

With Hall chasing valuable championship points for Wooldridge and Langille chasing a career best finish, both drivers left it all on the line in a classic showdown.

In the end, Hall would complete the pass and claim second over Hall. Behind them, former Speedway 660 winner Devin Snell (#10) and Hudson Weston (#43) rounded out the top five.

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With no Clamdiggers Beach House cautions slowing the 150-lap affair, the race was completed in a record setting 37 minutes and 6 seconds.

Eighteen (18) drivers made the call for raceday, with all but one finishing – Grge Fahey (#20), a podium finisher from May, had a broken control arm cut his race short.

Heat races were won by Snell, Messer, and Hall.

Next up, the Easy-Kleen Super Late Model Series contests the penultimate race of the 2026 season and will trek back to Prince Edward Island and Oyster Bed Speedway for it.

Round five will feature another 150-lap duel on Saturday August 1 with a 6pm start time.

For all news and information on the Easy-Kleen Super Late Model Series, be sure to follow us on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, Tik Tok, and YouTube at @SLMSeries, or on our official website at SLMS.ca.