Sports

Tri-County Rangers sweep Bedford Days Tournament with U13, U15 AAA titles

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ByPat Healey

July 12, 2026 , , , , , , ,
(Submitted photo)

BEDFORD: It was a championship weekend for the Tri-County Rangers, with both the club’s 13U AAA and 15U AAA teams winning their respective divisions at the 2026 Bedford Days Tournament after undefeated runs through the competition.

The 13U AAA Rangers finished round-robin play with a perfect 3-0 record to advance to Championship Sunday.

They earned their place in the final with a thrilling 7-6 semifinal victory over the Hammonds Plains A’s.

The championship game was another nail-biter as the Rangers edged the Dartmouth Arrows 5-4 to complete an unbeaten tournament and capture the 2026 Bedford Days 13U AAA championship.

(Submitted photo)

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The 15U AAA Rangers matched that success by also going 3-0 in round-robin action before defeating the Hammonds Plains A’s 7-3 in the semifinal.

In the championship game, the Rangers combined strong pitching, timely hitting and solid defence to defeat the Halifax Mets 5-1 and claim the 2026 Bedford Days 15U AAA title.

Winning championships at both the 13U and 15U AAA levels capped a memorable weekend for the Tri-County organization and reflected the hard work and teamwork shown by the players, coaches and families throughout the season.

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ByPat Healey

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Tri-County Rangers sweep Bedford Days Tournament with U13, U15 AAA titles

July 12, 2026 Pat Healey

Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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