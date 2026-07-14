Tri-County U18 AAA Rangers earn trip to nationals with championship run

The Tri County Rangers U18 AAA are off to nationals after winning the right in the N.S. national playoffs. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: The Tri-County Rangers are headed to the national stage.

The Rangers punched their ticket to the 18U AAA National Baseball Championship in Fort McMurray, Alta., with an impressive championship performance, capping a memorable weekend by defeating the Truro Bearcats 9-4 in the tournament final.

The victory completed a remarkable 4-1 weekend for Tri-County, whose combination of timely hitting, dominant pitching and unwavering resilience earned the club another tournament banner—and the opportunity to represent Nova Scotia against the best 18U AAA teams in Canada.

After opening the tournament with an emphatic 11-4 win over the Halifax Mets, the Rangers quickly established themselves as contenders.

Nolan MacKinnon led the charge with four hits, four RBIs and a winning performance on the mound, while Cael Copeland also collected four hits as Tri-County piled up 16 hits in the victory.

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The Rangers suffered their only loss of the weekend against the Kentville Wildcats, but quickly turned the page.

Ryder Scallion had two hits, Connor Henry struck out six batters, and the Rangers played error-free baseball in a performance that laid the groundwork for an impressive comeback.

Tri-County responded with a gritty 6-5 victory over the Hammonds Plains A’s.

Kenshin Hojo was perfect at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two stolen bases, while Emmett Chen delivered a strong outing on the mound. Late hits from Hojo and Tucker Potter in the sixth inning sealed the win.

The semifinal against the Yarmouth Gateways proved to be one of the tournament’s most exciting games. The Rangers battled back from deficits twice before earning an 8-7 walk-off victory.

Tucker Potter went a perfect 4-for-4, Holden Kogon drove in three runs, and Alexander Slaunwhite delivered the game-winning sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning to send Tri-County to the championship game.

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The Rangers saved one of their best performances for the final.

After three scoreless innings against Truro, Slaunwhite opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly before the offense erupted in the fifth inning. Scallion drove home a run, and MacKinnon blasted a three-run home run to right field to give Tri-County a commanding lead.

The Rangers put the game out of reach in the seventh when Zack Lenihan doubled home a run before Slaunwhite capped an outstanding championship performance with a towering three-run homer.

Slaunwhite finished with four RBIs, while MacKinnon, Lenihan, Connor Henry, Potter and Slaunwhite each collected two hits.

On the mound, Myles Conrad was outstanding, allowing just one hit over four scoreless innings to earn the win. James Grainger and Alex Plotsky combined in relief to close out the championship victory.

The title run was a true team effort, with contributions throughout the lineup and pitching staff. MacKinnon provided leadership with both his bat and arm, Potter was one of the tournament’s most consistent hitters, Hojo delivered in key moments, while Scallion and Copeland helped ignite the offense.

Slaunwhite repeatedly came through in clutch situations, highlighted by his walk-off sacrifice fly in the semifinal and his four-RBI performance in the final.

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The Rangers also received strong pitching throughout the weekend from Conrad, Chen, Henry, Grainger, Xavier Pineo, Jack Robichaud and others, showcasing the depth that has become a hallmark of the club.

The organization also thanked the tournament organizers, volunteers, scorekeepers, umpires, families and fans whose support helped make the championship weekend a success.

Now, the Rangers turn their attention west.

With the provincial playoff title secured, Tri-County will proudly wear Nova Scotia’s colours at the 18U AAA National Championship in Fort McMurray later this summer.

Carrying the confidence of a championship performance and the support of their community, the Rangers will look to continue their remarkable season against the top teams from across Canada.