Traffic delays expected on Rocky Lake Drive this week

WAVERLEY: HRM is advising of expected traffic delays on Rocky Lake Drive between July 13 and July 17.

The location is on Rocky Lake Drive from civic 346 to Duke Street.

Work is to take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., which will be the same time allotment for the expected delays.

This is to facilitate road repair work in support of the Moving Better goals outlined in the 2026–2030 Strategic Plan.

Stop-and-go traffic will be in place while work is underway.

Drivers should expect delays and are asked to use alternative routes where possible.