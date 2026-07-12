Province planning for future of A. Murray MacKay Bridge

HALIFAX: The province is exploring options for the future of the A. Murray MacKay Bridge.
A request for proposals was issued today, July 10, for a consultant to evaluate viable long-term transportation options across the Halifax Harbour narrows.
“The MacKay is a critical transportation link for Nova Scotia, handling a significant share of commuter and commercial traffic across the Halifax Harbour,” said Public Works Minister Fred Tilley.
“We have a responsibility to get this right so future generations have a safe, reliable and efficient harbour crossing that supports economic growth, mobility and quality of life throughout our region.”
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The requested business case will:
- complete an overview of the background, context and current state of the bridge
- provide possible crossing options
- outline preliminary design for preferred crossing option
- identify cost estimates, procurement options and funding strategies.
The aim is to provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis of options to guide future decision-making and potential implementation of a preferred option.
The analysis will include financial feasibility, constructability, environmental impact, and social and cultural implications, as well as regulatory requirements, traffic flow, anticipated traffic disruptions and transit considerations.
Quotes:
“Acting now to develop a business case will ensure that we have the insights required to make a decisive, future-oriented choice that advances economic opportunity and improves connectivity for the next generation of Nova Scotia businesses and travellers.”
— Tony Wright, CEO, Halifax Harbour Bridges
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Quick facts:
- the MacKay bridge is the only crossing that allows commercial traffic
- 65,000 vehicles cross the MacKay bridge daily and, combined with the Angus L. Macdonald
Bridge, it supports more than $120 million in economic activity annually
- the procurement process and business case development will be overseen by a steering
committee including staff from Halifax Harbour Bridges, Link Nova Scotia, Halifax Regional
Municipality and the Department of Public Works
- exploring options for the future of the MacKay bridge is recommended in the Regional
Transportation Plan under Action 1.2.1. and is included in the government’s response to the plan
- the business case is connected to the peninsula core streets review and the passenger rail
feasibility study, both underway.