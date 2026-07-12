Province planning for future of A. Murray MacKay Bridge

HALIFAX: The province is exploring options for the future of the A. Murray MacKay Bridge.

A request for proposals was issued today, July 10, for a consultant to evaluate viable long-term transportation options across the Halifax Harbour narrows.

“The MacKay is a critical transportation link for Nova Scotia, handling a significant share of commuter and commercial traffic across the Halifax Harbour,” said Public Works Minister Fred Tilley.

“We have a responsibility to get this right so future generations have a safe, reliable and efficient harbour crossing that supports economic growth, mobility and quality of life throughout our region.”

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The requested business case will:

complete an overview of the background, context and current state of the bridge

provide possible crossing options

outline preliminary design for preferred crossing option

identify cost estimates, procurement options and funding strategies.

The aim is to provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis of options to guide future decision-making and potential implementation of a preferred option.

The analysis will include financial feasibility, constructability, environmental impact, and social and cultural implications, as well as regulatory requirements, traffic flow, anticipated traffic disruptions and transit considerations.

Quotes:

“Acting now to develop a business case will ensure that we have the insights required to make a decisive, future-oriented choice that advances economic opportunity and improves connectivity for the next generation of Nova Scotia businesses and travellers.”

— Tony Wright, CEO, Halifax Harbour Bridges

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Quick facts:

the MacKay bridge is the only crossing that allows commercial traffic

65,000 vehicles cross the MacKay bridge daily and, combined with the Angus L. Macdonald

Bridge, it supports more than $120 million in economic activity annually

Bridge, it supports more than $120 million in economic activity annually the procurement process and business case development will be overseen by a steering

committee including staff from Halifax Harbour Bridges, Link Nova Scotia, Halifax Regional

Municipality and the Department of Public Works

committee including staff from Halifax Harbour Bridges, Link Nova Scotia, Halifax Regional Municipality and the Department of Public Works exploring options for the future of the MacKay bridge is recommended in the Regional

Transportation Plan under Action 1.2.1. and is included in the government’s response to the plan

Transportation Plan under Action 1.2.1. and is included in the government’s response to the plan the business case is connected to the peninsula core streets review and the passenger rail

feasibility study, both underway.