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Police charge man with weapons offences

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ByPat Healey

July 14, 2026 , , , , ,
Halifax Regional Police car. (Photo: Sean DeWitt, Waterfront Media).

HALIFAX: On July 10 at approximately 10:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a man with knife threatening people in the 1400 block of South Park Street in Halifax.

Officers located the suspect in the area and arrested him without incident. During the arrest, officers located and seized the knife.

There were no reported physical injuries.

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Adam Atkinson, 39, is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on July 13 to face charges of:

-Assault with a weapon

-Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

-Breach of release order (x2)

-Breach of probation order (x2)

File 26-107655

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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