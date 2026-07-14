Police charge man with weapons offences

HALIFAX: On July 10 at approximately 10:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a man with knife threatening people in the 1400 block of South Park Street in Halifax.

Officers located the suspect in the area and arrested him without incident. During the arrest, officers located and seized the knife.

There were no reported physical injuries.

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Adam Atkinson, 39, is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on July 13 to face charges of:

-Assault with a weapon

-Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

-Breach of release order (x2)

-Breach of probation order (x2)

File 26-107655