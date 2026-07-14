Upgrades to improve comfort for cancer patients, reduce emissions at Lodge That Gives

From left, Damian Stoilov, MLA for Bedford South; Heather Mulligan, Senior Manager of Advocacy for Atlantic Canada and Strategic Initiatives, Canadian Cancer Society; Debbie Nielson, Program Manager, Sustainable Communities Challenge Fund, Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities; and Timothy Halman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, all spoke during the announcement. (Province of Nova Scotia)

HALIFAX: A “home away from home” for Nova Scotians undergoing cancer treatment in Halifax will soon be a more comfortable place to stay with support from the Province.

The Canadian Cancer Society’s Lodge That Gives, which provides temporary accommodation for people receiving cancer treatment and their families, will have a new low-carbon, energy efficient cooling and heating system installed.

The society received $346,920 for the project from the Sustainable Communities Challenge Fund, Timothy Halman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced July 10.

“Like so many Nova Scotians, my family has been impacted by cancer, and I know how important it is to have a place that is safe, comfortable and supportive during such a difficult time,” said Minister Halman.

“The Lodge That Gives offers comfort when people need it most. By helping upgrade this facility, we’re making sure patients and their families can focus on healing while also reducing emissions and building a healthier future for our province.”

The new system will improve energy efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save the society an estimated 35 per cent – upwards of $30,000 each year – on its energy bills.

Timothy Halman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, in the boiler room at The Lodge That Gives in Halifax.

(Province of Nova Scotia)

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Quotes:

“For more than 35 years, the Lodge That Gives has been a home away from home for people with cancer and their loved ones, offering comfort, care and community when they need it most.

“By improving the energy efficiency of the lodge, this investment helps ensure that more donor dollars can be dedicated to research breakthroughs, patient support and driving collective action to save and improve lives. We are grateful to the Government of Nova Scotia and the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities for supporting the people who rely on the Canadian Cancer Society.”

— Andrea Seale, CEO, Canadian Cancer Society

“Creating healthier, more sustainable spaces is an important part of building resilient communities, and the Canadian Cancer Society is leading by example. This project demonstrates how investments in building efficiency can reduce greenhouse gas emissions while improving comfort for patients and staff.

“By upgrading HVAC systems and related equipment, the project will lower natural gas consumption, enhance the building environment and support the delivery of essential cancer support services.”

— Juanita Spencer, CEO, Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities

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Quick Facts:

the Canadian Cancer Society supports thousands of Nova Scotians every year through programs, information and accommodations

the Lodge That Gives has 32 rooms, operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and provides accommodation, meals and wig and breast prosthesis services for thousands of cancer patients and their family members

the government created the Sustainable Communities Challenge Fund in 2021 as part of the Environmental Goals and Climate Change Reduction Act, its legislated commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, respond to climate change, transform how Nova Scotians produce and use energy, make homes and buildings energy efficient, and more

the fund provides grants to municipalities, non-profit and community organizations, post-secondary institutions and Mi’kmaw communities to help them respond to and prepare for climate change impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions