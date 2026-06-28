Tillman, Duffy, Munden among five locals to hear names called during MHL Draft

Liam Duffy was selected by the Amherst Ramblers. (Ramblers photo)

CAMPBELLTON, N.B.: Five local players heard their names called during the recently-held Maritime Jr A Hockey League (MHL) draft.

The draft was held on June 20 in Campbellton,. N.B.

The Amherst Ramblers must like what’s in the water in Fall River as they took two of our local players, selecting Fall River’s Liam Duffy was selected in the third round, 30th overall, and Ben Henry of Fall River in the fifth round, 60th overall.

Both had suited up with Steele Subaru U18 this past season.

Duffy recorded 26 assists and 27 points in 33 games for the Steele Subaru in regular season play. He had seven helpers in nine playoff games

Henry had six goals and nine assists in 34 regular season games, while managing a goal and two helpers in nine playoff games.

He also saw post-season action with the South Shore Lumberjacks where he had one assist in nine playoff games.

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Defenceman Jayden Tillman, taken by Gatineau in the QMJHL earlier in June in Halifax, was selected by the Yarmouth Mariners in the fourth round, 40th overall.

Tillman played last year with Bishop Kearney Selects 15’s.

He recorded five goals and 20 points in 52 games with the U15AAA team.

Tillman also suited up in the NEPACK U15 AAA league, posting two goals and three assists along with six penalty minutes in 13 regular-season games.

In playoff action, he added one assist in three contests.

Miramichi drafted goalie Jared Sorhaindo in round six, 71st overall.

The Fall River product had tended nets as a goalie for the Weeks Major Midgets U18

He had an 11-6-0 record in 19 games played with a 2.74 Goals Against Average and .906 save percentage in the regular season.

Elmsdale’s Chace Munden was the final pick of the 2026 draft, being selected by the Truro Bearcats at pick 120.

Munden had suited up the past year with Steele Subaru U18 in the N.S. Major Midget Hockey League

He had 29 goals and 53 points in 34 games played during the regular season. In the post-season, Munden notched three goals and three assists in nine games.

Munden also saw playoff action with the East Hants Junior Penguins of the N.S. Junior Hockey League, playing in four games and recording a goal and two penalty minutes.

(Stats info in this piece from EliteProspects.com website)