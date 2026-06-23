Butcher excited for first home race with Pro Stock Tour this weekend at Riverside since starting in NASCAR Truck series

Cole Butcher in the no. 53 battles with Craig Slaunwhite in the 99 at Scotia Speedworld in 2021. (Healey photo)

RIVERSIDE INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY: A NASCAR driver will be on the grid this weekend in the FGI Maritime Pro Stock Tour’s first visit of 2026 to the high banks of Riverside International Speedway.

Cole Butcher, from Porters Lake and driver of the no. 13 Atlantic Tiltload truck in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for ThorSport Racing, will be among the drivers from the regional tour to take the green flag.

The FGI Maritime Pro Stock Tour’s Wajax 150 is part of the Maple Leaf Classic on June 27 at the track in James River, outside Antigonish.

It will be the undercard for the NASCAR Canada Pinty’s 300 feature.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Butcher said he’s excited to get back to the local racing scene for the Maple Leaf Classic, presented by Tidal Tractor, at Riverside in his familiar no. 53 hot rod.

It will mark Butcher’s first home race since driving full-time this year in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

Among the NASCAR Canada drivers expected at Riverside include former NASCAR and Indycar driver Alex Tagliani, Marc-Antoine Camirand who has used Herron GM in New Glasgow as a base in the past when in the region; veteran racer D.J. Kennington; Andrew Ranger; and more.

An entry list is expected on Wednesday afternoon June 24 for who the Pro Stock Tour is expecting to line up on the grid for the race. Ashton Tucker, Gage Gilby, the two points leaders, Owen Mahar, Jarrett Butcher, Ayden Christensen, Jordan Veinotte among others are expected at the race for the tour.

Event info, ticket and camping order forms are here: https://bit.ly/4rZtbTX