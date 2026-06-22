LWF Buccaneers take Halifax Classic tournament gold medal

The LWF U13 Buccaneers with their Halifax Classic tournament championship medals. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: The LWF Under-13 Buccaneers outscored the opposition by a wide margin to bring home the gold form the Halifax Classic Tournament over the weekend.

The team went undefeated in their five games played.

The team was a perfect 3-0 in round robin with wins of 18-12 over the Halifax Rays; 17-6 over the LWF Rangers; and 13-9 over Humber Park Orioles.

In the semi-final, they bested Kings Greenwood Titans 8-3 to send them to the championship.

The bats and scoring was a plenty in the final as LWF Buccaneers blasted the Halifax Red Sox by a score of 12-2 to capture the championship.