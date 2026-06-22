Naugle wins Nova Truck Centres 150; Gilby, Noble earn top 10 finishes in PST race

Cory Hall leads no. 08 Nic Naugle in the May season opener at Scotia Speedworld. (Healey photo)

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: The look of relief said it all on Nic Naugle’s face as he got out from the no. 08 Brycon Construction hot rod in victory lane on Saturday night.

He was thrilled to get the monkey of his back and be the first to the checkered flag in the Nova Truck Centres 150 in support of Special Olympics N.S. on Saturday night at Scotia Speedworld.

It was race three on the FGI Maritime Pro Stock Tour’s 2026 campaign.

The win came after a long days as teams and tour officials and track officials battled Mother Nature but managed to get the Atlantic Tiltload heat races and the 150 lap feature in before a fair sized crowd on what started out as a dreary wet day.

As Naugle got out of the car, and with checkered flag in hand, he stood on his drivers side door and did a bow in tribute to late NASCAR driver Kyle Busch.

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Naugle had to fend off reigning Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour champion Ashton Tucker (Miramichi, NB), who settled for second. Dylan Blenkhorn (Truro, NS) made a strong statement in his return to the Series with a third-place finish.

Jordan Veinotte (Porter’s Lake, NS) continued his impressive early-season form, leading the most laps before slipping to fourth in the closing stages.

Season opener winner Gage Gilby (Enfield, NS) rounded out the top five with another solid performance.

Gilby had a strong run to bring the CKG no. 25G home in fifth, to continue his top finishes this year.

Now he turns his focus to carrying that momentum and good vibes to a track that hasn’t been kind to him and his team, Riverside International Speedway near Antigonish for the WAJAX 150 as part of the Maple Leaf Classic, with the main feature being the NASCAR Canada series.

Nine Mile River’s Colton Noble was ninth in the no. 0 machine, while Enfield’s Jarrett Butcher came home in 13th position in the no. 54.

Windsor Junction’s Ayden Christensen was just short of a top 10 in his rookie season, with a 12th place result.

Owen Mahar (Hubley, NS), and Tucker won their respective Atlantic Tiltload heat races, which set the field for the Nova Truck Centres 150 in support of Special Olympics.

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Additional contingency cash and prizes were also awarded too:

Eastlink Fastest Lap Award: Dylan Blenkhorn

R&D Performancentre Most Laps Led Award: Jordan Veinotte

Swift Springs Hard Charger Award: Dylan Blenkhorn

QA1 Free Pass Award: Gary Elliott

Fivestar Hard Luck Award: Ayden Christensen

Lucas Oil Rookie of the Race: Owen Mahar

The finishing order was as follows:

1st – #08 Nicholas Naugle

2nd – #2 Ashton Tucker

3rd – #67 Dylan Blenkhorn

4th – #11v Jordan Veinotte

5th – #25G Gage Gilby

6th – #99 Craig Slaunwhite

7th – #66 Owen Mahar

8th – #13 Austin MacDonald

9th – #0 Colton Noble

10th – #25 Ryan VanOirschot

11th – #72 Tylor Hawes

12th – #24 Ayden Christensen

13th – #54 Jarrett Butcher

14th – #36 Gary Elliott

15th – #21 Shawn Pierce

16th – #01 Tanton Wooldridge

DNS – #83 Cory Hall

Michael Cormier (Grand Barachois, NB) was first across the line in the Maritime Car Wash Street Stock event which took place prior to the Nova Truck Centres 150.

Lantz’s Matt Vaughan took home the MASS Sportsman feature ahead of Dawson Noble and Chad Sinton in the Celtic Air 100.

The Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour roars back to life next weekend at Riverside International Speedway — part of an exciting doubleheader alongside the NASCAR Canada Series. Don’t miss this action-packed weekend! Visit www.riversidespeedway.ca for tickets and event details.

Want to stay up to date on all the latest news and developments from the Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour? Look no further than our website, maritimeprostocktour.com. Here, you’ll find the most current information on race schedules, results, and standings, as well as news and updates from the drivers and teams.

But that’s not all – you can also follow us on social media to stay in the loop on all things Pro Stock Tour. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram at @prostocktour for the latest news, photos, and videos from the track.