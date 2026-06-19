Nova Truck Centres 150 to go green Saturday at Scotia Speedworld

Colton Noble of Nine Mile River (in the 0) and the 24 of Ayden Christensen race during the Pro Stock Open. (Healey photo)

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: The Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour returns to Scotia Speedworld on Saturday June 20 for the Nova Truck Centres 150 in support of Special Olympics.

Featuring the biggest names in Pro Stock racing, the stout field is set to deliver one of the most competitive races of the season and 150 laps of edge-of-your-seat excitement.

Adding to the festivities, NASCAR driver Cole Butcher will be on hand to meet fans during a special autograph session from 3:30-4:00pm, giving race fans the opportunity to meet one of the region’s biggest motorsports stars.

On-track action begins at 4:00 p.m. with the Atlantic Tiltload Heat Races, which will set the starting lineup for the Nova Truck Centres 150. Grandstands open at 1:00 p.m.

The afternoon also features a Maritime Car Wash Street Stock feature and a 100-lap Maritime Allstar Sportsman event, giving fans plenty of racing action before the green flag drops on the main event.

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Returning for 2026 is the popular Nova Truck Centres Truck Parade, showcasing an impressive lineup of working trucks and specialty rigs of all shapes and sizes.

The parade will take place immediately following the Maritime Allstar Sportsman feature.

Tickets for grandstand seating are available now at www.eventbrite.ca with adult tickets priced at $30.00, youth tickets at $10.00 (for those aged 8-15), and children aged 7 and under admitted free of charge.

Pits tickets are also available for $35.00 and can be purchased at the back gate on race day. For those who prefer to purchase tickets at the gate, grandstand seating tickets will also be available on race day.

Don’t Miss the Nova Truck Centres 150 in support of Special Olympics this Saturday at Scotia Speedworld.

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EXPECTED ENTRY LIST –Nova Truck Centres 150 (as of June 17)

#01 – Tanton Wooldridge – Summerside, PE

#0- Colton Noble – Upper Nine Mile River, NS

#2- Ashton Tucker – Miramichi, NB

#11 – Marty Prevost – Fall River, NS

#11v – Jordan Veinotte – Porters Lake, NS

#13 – Austin MacDonald – Pictou, NS

#21 – Shawn Pierce – Newcombville, NS

#24 – Ayden Christensen – Windsor Junction, NS

#25 – Ryan VanOirschot – Antigonish, NS

#25G –Gage Gilby – Enfield, NS

#26 – Braden Langille – Shubenacadie, NS

#36 – Gary Elliott – Truro, NS

#54 – Jarrett Butcher – Porter’s Lake, NS

#66 – Owen Mahar – Hubley, NS

#67 – Dylan Blenkhorn – Truro, NS

#72 – Tylor Hawes – Porter’s Lake, NS

#83 – Cory Hall – Jolicure, NB

#99 – Craig Slaunwhite – Terence Bay, NS

If you can’t make it to the track for the Nova Truck Centres 150 at Scotia Speedworld, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Tim’s Corner Motorsports TV will be on-site with a video crew to capture all the heart-pounding action from the track. Whether you want to watch the race live or on-demand, you can do so by heading to www.TimsCorner.tv and purchasing an Event Pass.

Want to stay up to date on all the latest news and developments from the Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour? Look no further than our website, maritimeprostocktour.com. Here, you’ll find the most current information on race schedules, results, and standings, as well as news and updates from the drivers and teams.

But that’s not all – you can also follow us on social media to stay in the loop on all things Pro Stock Tour. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @prostocktour for the latest news, photos, and videos from the track.