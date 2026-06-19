Community support helps local firefighters purchase equipment

Some of the equipment Milford Fire has purchased with the community's support of the N.S. Firefighters 5050 raffle. (Submitted photo)

MILFORD: Thanks to the community’s support, a local fire department has been able to add to its firefighting gear.

Milford & District Fire Department have used some of the proceeds from the N.S. Firefighters 50/50 to purchase several items.

Among the purchases have been: a remote spotlight for the Rescue; chains for extrication; elevator rescue kit; lockout Tagout Kit; Milwaukee Chainsaw; and Chainsaw Safety equipment.

The department thanks the community for their support of them in the 5050 draw for N.S. fire departments.

Show your support and get your tickets for the weekly Thursday draws at: Firefighters 5050 raffle

Chains. (Submitted photo)

Remote spotlight for the rescue. (Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)