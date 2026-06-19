Community East Hants

Community support helps local firefighters purchase equipment

Avatar photo

ByPat Healey

June 19, 2026 , , , , ,
Some of the equipment Milford Fire has purchased with the community's support of the N.S. Firefighters 5050 raffle. (Submitted photo)

MILFORD: Thanks to the community’s support, a local fire department has been able to add to its firefighting gear.

Milford & District Fire Department have used some of the proceeds from the N.S. Firefighters 50/50 to purchase several items.

Among the purchases have been: a remote spotlight for the Rescue; chains for extrication; elevator rescue kit; lockout Tagout Kit; Milwaukee Chainsaw; and Chainsaw Safety equipment.

The department thanks the community for their support of them in the 5050 draw for N.S. fire departments.

Show your support and get your tickets for the weekly Thursday draws at: Firefighters 5050 raffle

Chains. (Submitted photo)
Remote spotlight for the rescue. (Submitted photo)
(Submitted photo)
Avatar photo

ByPat Healey

Related Post

Community Featured

The Laker News, Dagley Media to livestream Sackville Community Days Parade July 1

June 19, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured Community

Volunteers power food lifeline in Sackville

June 19, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured Community News

HomeShare program launched, offering new housing choice for Nova Scotians with disabilities

June 18, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

Ambition becomes reality: Air Canada launches direct Halifax-Brussels service

June 19, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

RCMP charge man with assault, other offences after drugs, weapons seized

June 19, 2026 Pat Healey
Community Featured

The Laker News, Dagley Media to livestream Sackville Community Days Parade July 1

June 19, 2026 Pat Healey
Community East Hants

Community support helps local firefighters purchase equipment

June 19, 2026 Pat Healey

Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

© Copyright 2025 NewsLM. All Rights Reserved. by Learmonth Marketing