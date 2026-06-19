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The Laker News, Dagley Media to livestream Sackville Community Days Parade July 1

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ByPat Healey

June 19, 2026 , , , , ,
The livestream will see Pat Healey joined by Lisa Blackburn as his co-host. (Dagley Media photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: Community will be top of mind on Canada Day as three community-minded businesses–The Laker News, Dagley Media, and Jessy’s Pizza–have partnered to bring you a livestream of the Sackville Community Days Parade.

The Laker News’ Pat Healey will be the host, joined by co-host and Beaver Bank’s own Lisa Blackburn for the July 1 parade, beginning at 9 a.m.

Bookmark the livestream website Sackville Community Days Parade livestream sponsored by Jessy’s Pizza and if you can’t be there tune in on July 1—- or if you are in the parade, watch afterwards.

Matt Dagley from Dagley Media will be doing the video production of the parade, which will start at Downsview Plaza and travel along Sackville Drive before ending at the Rock Church.

The livestream is made possible by the sponsorship of Jessy’s Pizza in Lower Sackville.

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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