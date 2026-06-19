RCMP charge man with assault, other offences after drugs, weapons seized

An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: A 34-year-old Lower Sackville man has been charged with assault, as well as drug and weapons offences, after police executed a search warrant in Lower Sackville.

On May 20, at approximately 11:40 p.m., officers responded to a report that a woman had been assaulted by a man known to her.

The following day, the man reported that he had been assaulted by the woman.

As the investigation progressed, officers determined that the reports were a result of intimate partner violence, with the man identified as the dominant aggressor.

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On June 17, officers arrested the man, with support from HRD’s Intimate Partner Violence Unit, Community Action Response Team, Street Crime Enforcement Unit and the RCMP’s Critical Incident Program.

General duty officers then executed a search warrant at the man’s home on Bruce Dr. During the search, officers seized a loaded handgun, a quantity of drugs and cash.

Dhari Salman Shalaan, 34, of Lower Sackville, has been charged with:

Assault by Choking

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (cocaine)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (methamphetamine)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (oxycodone)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Unauthorized Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Restricted Firearm

Careless Use or Storage of a Firearm

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Possession of a Weapon Contrary to Order

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Shalaan was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on June 19.

File #: 26-78208, 26-94466