Ambition becomes reality: Air Canada launches direct Halifax-Brussels service

Minister Colton LeBlanc speaks at the launch of the Halifax to Brussels service and what it means for the province. (Healey photo)

HALIFAX STANFIELD AIRPORT: Air Canada officially launched its new seasonal non-stop service between Halifax and Brussels on June 18, marking a significant expansion of transatlantic travel options for Nova Scotians and strengthening ties between Atlantic Canada and Europe.

The inaugural flight was celebrated Thursday at Halifax Stanfield International Airport with dignitaries, Air Canada officials, airport representatives, and guests enjoying Belgian-themed treats and chocolates provided by Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop in Elmsdale.

The new route will operate three times weekly through Sept. 5, with flights departing Halifax on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and return service from Brussels on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Speaking at the launch, Air Canada’s Vice-President of Airport Affairs, Corporate Real Estate and Sustainability, Valérie Durand, said the service represents much more than a new destination.

“We are the only airline offering non-stop service between Halifax and Brussels,” said Durand.

“This new gateway opens significant opportunities for travellers and trade reaching Europe, Africa and the Middle East.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Air Canada’s Vice-President of Airport Affairs, Corporate Real Estate and Sustainability, Valérie Durand, said the service represents much more than a new destination. (Healey photo)

Durand noted the route strengthens Air Canada’s position in Belgium by linking Brussels with Halifax, Montreal and Toronto, while also building on the historic ties between Canada and Belgium forged during the First World War. She revealed that approximately 40 per cent of passengers booked on the inaugural flight were connecting beyond Brussels to other destinations.

The route will be operated using Air Canada’s Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and was timed to maximize onward connections for travellers. Durand said the airline’s investment demonstrates its confidence in Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada.

Belgium’s Deputy Head of Mission, Filip Vandenbroeke, called the new service “the creation of a new bridge across the Atlantic.” (Healey photo)

Belgium’s Deputy Head of Mission, Filip Vandenbroeke, called the new service “the creation of a new bridge across the Atlantic.”

“Every flight carries more than passengers,” he said. “It carries tourists, students, entrepreneurs, ideas, investment ventures and future partnerships.”

Vandenbroeke said the new connection honours the long history of Belgians coming to Canada through gateways such as Pier 21 and reflects the shared values of cooperation between the two countries.

“I would like to congratulate Air Canada for recognizing the potential of this connection and turning an ambitious idea into reality,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Beyond its attraction as a travel destination, Brussels is also a major centre for international business, diplomacy, and innovation. As the home of NATO headquarters, the city plays an important role on the global stage.

For Halifax, a recognized Canadian centre for defence, aerospace, ocean technology, and trade, the new route creates a direct link to one of Europe’s most influential capitals.

The new service also creates convenient access to onward destinations across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, while attracting more international visitors to Atlantic Canada and supporting tourism, local businesses, and economic growth across the region.

Group shot as the ribbon is cut to launch the new service. (Healey photo)

Nova Scotia Growth and Development Minister Colton LeBlanc said the flight will help strengthen trade, tourism and cultural connections while creating new opportunities for Nova Scotian businesses.

“This is more than a new route,” LeBlanc said. “It is a direct link between two places with strong international outlooks and shared potential.”

He highlighted Brussels’ role as a major centre for international business, public policy and defence, while pointing to Nova Scotia’s strong tourism offerings and francophone heritage.

“Those links matter because they connect people and ideas and investment and help position Nova Scotia for long-term growth,” LeBlanc said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

There were tasty Belgian treats available. (Healey photo)

Lots of happy Air Canada employees at the launch. (Healey photo)

Airport officials said the new service adds a second European destination from Halifax alongside London Heathrow and further enhances Halifax Stanfield’s role as Atlantic Canada’s international gateway.

For travellers, the route provides direct access to Belgium and one of Europe’s key transportation hubs, opening convenient onward connections throughout Europe, Africa and the Middle East. For Nova Scotia, officials said, it represents another step toward strengthening international business, tourism and cultural relationships.

The inaugural flight was celebrated with a day-long activation at Halifax Stanfield, featuring travel-inspired activities, destination information, and Belgian-themed treats for passengers and visitors ahead of the evening departure.

Air Canada’s Halifax–Brussels service is now available for booking at aircanada.com.

From To Days of the Week Seasonal Dates of Operation

Halifax (YHZ) Brussels (BRU) Tue, Thu, Sat Jun. 18, 2026 – Sep. 5, 2026

Brussels (BRU) Halifax (YHZ) Wed, Fri, Sun Jun. 19, 2026 – Sep. 6, 2026