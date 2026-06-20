Canoe ’26 to have impacts on municipal services

LAKE BANOOK: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents of the following road closures and service impacts.

These are resulting from the 2026 ICF Masters 2026 Canoe Sprint World Championships and ICF Junior & U23 Canoe Sprint World Championships (Canoe ’26) taking place on Lake Banook from June 25 to July 5, 2026.

Road closures

The following road closures will be in place:

Banook Avenue and Boathouse Lane will be closed from 6 a.m. on Monday, June 22 to 12 a.m. on Monday, July 6. Local access will be maintained.

Nowlan Street will be closed from 8 a.m. on Monday, June 22 to 11 p.m. on Monday, July 6. Local access will be maintained.

Prince Albert Road will be closed between Sinclair and Hawthorne streets from 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30 to 6 a.m. on Monday, July 6. Local access to Prince Albert Road, Bolton Terrace and Nowlan Street will be maintained.

Rixdale Drive will be closed from 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30 to 6 a.m. on Monday, July 6. Local access will be maintained.

The multi-use path adjacent to Prince Albert Road will remain open during event hours but will be closed overnight.

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Parking

Parking will not be permitted on the following roads:

Hawthorne Street, between Crichton Avenue and Prince Albert Street, from Wednesday, June 24 to Monday, July 6.

Nowlan Street from Monday, June 22 to Monday, July 6.

Elliot Street, from Prince Albert to Erskine streets, from 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 25 to 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7.

Halifax Transit

From Tuesday, June 30 to Friday, July 3, route 370 will be on detour in the impacted area around Lake Banook.

For more information, visit: halifax.ca/htdisruptions

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Parks

The following park impacts will be in place:

Henry Findlay Park will be closed from Monday, June 22 to Friday, July 10.

Lions Beach Park will be closed from Monday, June 22 to Monday, July 6.

Kiwanis Grahams Grove Park will have limited access from Wednesday, June 24 to Monday, July 6. Parking will be limited from Monday, June 22 to Monday, July 6.

Birch Cove Park and beach will be closed from Wednesday, June 24 to Monday, July 6. Parking will be limited from Monday, June 22 to Monday, July 6.

Solid Waste

Residents in the vicinity of Canoe ’26 with Tuesday and Thursday collection should place garbage, green carts and recyclables curbside before 7 a.m. on their scheduled collection day, as collection may occur earlier than usual.

For more information on Canoe ’26, visit: https://www.canoehalifax.com/