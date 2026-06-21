Halifax ranks fourth nationally for renter interest; leads Canada in rent growth: Rentcafe snapshot

TORONTO, ONT.: Halifax held a strong top five position in Canada’s Rental Interest Report as the 2026 moving season unfolds, ranking fourth nationally.

While posting the highest rent growth of any major Canadian city, the city continues to attract strong renter engagement.

The Canada Renter Interest Report is a RentCafe.com monthly snapshot of renter interest across the 25 largest Canadian cities, based on online engagement (page views, favourited listings and saved searches), as well as fluctuations in apartment availability.

Here are the details:

Halifax ranks sixth for page views, sixth for listings saved as favourites and seventh for saved searches, all indicating that renters are actively looking for their next place.

Available listings declined 22% year-over-year on RentCafe.com, keeping the market competitive for apartment-seekers.

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What’s adding to the pressure?

Halifax’s 6.0% year-over-year in-place rent growth, new lease rents are also climbing, vacancy sits at just 2.8% against a national average of 5.1%, and the city ranks among only three major CMAs where rents on new leases actually grew.

Renter interest in Halifax comes from across Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada, as well as from Toronto and Montreal.

Check out the complete list and how renter interest has shifted in their full report:

https://www.rentcafe.com/blog/rental-market/market-snapshots/canada-renter-interest-report