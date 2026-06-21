Winner of Mi’kmaq youth art contest revealed

Made with Local and North Shore Mi’kmaq Tribal Council

partner to celebrate young Mi’kmaq artists

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia-based food company Made with Local and the North Shore Mi’kmaq Tribal Council (NSMTC) invited over 50 young Mi’kmaq artists from three NSMTC community schools to submit original designs for the packaging of Made with Local’s Strawberry Sunshine Real Food Bar.

Reese Simon, a talented artist from Natoaganeg School in New Brunswick, won the Strawberry Indigenous Youth Art Contest and will see her artwork proudly printed on every package.

“We’re thrilled to feature Reese Simon’s art on our most anticipated flavour of the year —celebrating vibrant Mi’kmaq youth creativity,” says Made with Local Founder and CEO Sheena Russell.

“They are the next generation of great artists and storytellers in their communities, and it’s an honour to amplify this winning design on every Strawberry Sunshine – Automko’mink Na’gu’set bar.”

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“This partnership is very special,” says NSMTC Community Partnerships Lead Erica Ward. “Mi’kmaq voices led every step. From participating schools to the Elder and women’s selection panel and the prize experience. This contest was about creating a real opportunity for the youth of our communities.

“When young people see their work valued, it tells them that their voices matter.”

The Strawberry Indigenous Youth Art Contest is an initiative created by the NSMTC in partnership with Made with Local to celebrate the creativity of Mi’kmaq youth.

A panel of Indigenous Elders, women, and community leaders evaluated artwork by Mi’kmaq youth from the Natoaganeg, Metepenagiag and Esgenoôpetitj schools.

The artists were recognized for their storytelling, cultural connection, originality and expression of the ‘strawberry sunshine’ theme.

The Strawberry Sunshine Real Food Bars featuring Reese Simon’s winning artwork will be available for purchase online at madewithlocal.ca and select small retailers beginning on June 16.