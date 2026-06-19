Volunteers power food lifeline in Sackville

Photo of Caroline Gallop, co-founder of Freedom Kitchen in Halifax County. (Submitted photo)

The following story was submitted by N.S. Health and is used with permission

LOWER SACKVILLE: Freedom Kitchen’s grassroots mission in Halifax County has grown from a once-a-month church meal into one of the region’s most relied upon community food programs powered entirely by volunteers.

Co-founded by Caroline Gallop in 2019, the concept began as an occasional Sackville community supper hosted by nine local churches.

It’s now evolved into a weekly hot meal program, a bustling food rescue operation and a three day a week outdoor pantry supporting hundreds of area residents.

Gallop, currently co-ordinating Freedom Kitchen logistics, said growth has been rapid and necessary.

“We noticed early on that youth weren’t coming to the sitdown meals,” she said. “They didn’t always feel safe or comfortable going into a church. I suggested we take the food to them.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The switch to serving meals from a Salvation Army vehicle in the Sackville library parking lot became the foundation for what is now Freedom Kitchen.

The program eventually outgrew the truck. Through support from federal, provincial, municipal and United Church of Canada grants, volunteers built a dedicated 64 square-metre building behind Knox United Church.

“The idea was never to cook there,” Gallop explained. “It was to serve from a safe, consistent place people could rely on.”

Demand surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Most Monday nights we were serving over 400 meals,” she said. “We also deliver to about 70 households, roughly 120 meals, every week.”

Today, four rotating cooking teams prepare 340 meals each Monday, supported by roughly 60 volunteers.

“They love the social side, they love the purpose,” Gallop added. “It keeps us all young.”

Freedom Kitchen was recently acknowledged at the provincial Community Health Board Conference as Cobequid Community Health Board’s nominee for the Dr. Robert Strang Community Health Champion Award.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Freedom Kitchen’s pantry, which operates Monday, Thursday and Saturday, has become essential for its array of baked goods, hygiene products and various grocery items. Volunteers also assemble about 40 hampers of products each month for distribution.

“We put everything out on shelves outdoors so people can help themselves,” Gallop said. “Some mornings there are 15 people waiting before we open.”

The program’s success depends entirely on community generosity, Gallop said.

“Everything is free. There are no paid positions.

“We rely on individual, business and organizational donations of packaged food and money.

“If people keep giving, we can keep doing what we’re doing.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Looking ahead, Gallop hopes to expand access to fresh fruits and vegetables through a partnership with the local mobile market. She also wants to offer volunteer workshops focused on diversity, inclusion and culturally appropriate meals.

“There’s so much more we can do,” she said. “Some people need halal options; some can’t eat pork. We want everyone to feel welcome.”

On being nominated for the Dr. Robert Strang Community Health Champion Award, Gallop said it was an honour, “but what matters most is the impact.

“When volunteers who are also clients tell me they feel useful again, that’s what keeps me going.”

Freedom Kitchen, she added, is proof of what a community can build together. “I’m proud of what we’ve created. It’s meaningful, it’s needed and it’s built on kindness.”