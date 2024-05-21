FALL RIVER: A father of two has thrown his name in to the ring as a candidate for District 1 Waverley-Fall River-Musquodoboit Valley.

Chris Balcom announced his candidacy with a Facebook post. The Laker News was only informed of this over the Victoria Day weekend and reached out to Balcom for a short blurb to let the community know.

He said he was announcing his candidacy with “great enthusiasm and a profound sense of duty.”

“With a deep-rooted commitment to progress and a passion for positive change,” said Balcom. “I’m dedicated to representing the diverse voices and needs of our neighborhoods and communities.”

The municipal election is in October.

Balcom was born and raised in Fall River and has now planted seeds in the community with his own family roots.

“I have witnessed firsthand the challenges and triumphs that shape this area,” he said.

“I have cultivated a comprehensive understanding of the issues facing our area.

“From advocating for equitable access to resources to championing sustainable development initiatives, I’m prepared to tackle the pressing concerns that impact us all.

He spoke of what his platform will entail.

“My platform is built on principles of transparency, inclusivity, and collaboration,” said Balcom.

“I believe in fostering an environment where every voice is heard and valued, where decisions are made with integrity and foresight, and where we work together to build a brighter future for generations to come.”

Deputy Mayor Cathy Deagle Gammon, who currently represents the area, said in a previous interview that if she felt she was doing a good job she would be seeking re-election in October.