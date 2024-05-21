Police arrest Masstown man on child pornography related charges

MASSTOWN: A 25-year-old Masstown man has been arrested for offences related to child pornography, RCMP say.

Police said that on May 20, the RCMP’s Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, with assistance from Colchester County RCMP and RCMP Digital Forensic Services, executed a search warrant at a home in Masstown.

“Investigators were directed to the residence after Lincoln City Police (Oregon, U.S.) advised that a person was communicating with a person believed to be a child online in a sexual manner,” the RCMP said in a release on May 21.

As a result of the search and subsequent investigation, Wayne Missons, 25, has been charged with:

Luring a Child

Possession of Child Pornography

Transmitting Child Pornography

Making Sexually Explicit Material Available to a Child

Inciting Bestiality

Missons was released on conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on July 10, 2024.

In Nova Scotia, it’s mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography. Anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police.

Failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act.

The RCMP encourages citizens to be a voice for children who are victims of sexual exploitation by reporting any suspected offences to their local police or by using Canada’s National tip line for reporting online sexual exploitation of children at www.cybertip.ca.

File #: 2023-1562586