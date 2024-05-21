DIGBY: A Freeport woman has been charged in the death of two dogs, the N.S. SPCA said.

In a release, the SPCA said that in March 2024 it responded to a complaint about two dogs in distress at a residence in Freeport.

Following the investigation, Alicia Hall, 30, from Freeport, was charged with two counts of causing unnecessary suffering for two dogs.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The SPCA said Hall was charged under the following sections:

section 445.1 (1) (a), of the Criminal Code of Canada,

and two counts of abandoning two dogs in distress under section 446 (1) (b), of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Hall was scheduled to appear in Digby Provincial Court on May 21.