Beaver Bank man suffers life-threatening injuries; two others seriously injured in collision

BEAVER BANK: Three men from the Beaver Bank and Windsor Junction areas were seriously injured, with one sent to hospital by EHS LifeFlight with life-threatening injuries, following a late night collision April 27 in Beaver Bank.

Halifax District RCMP spokesman Const. Guillaume Tremblay said police responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a Ford F-150 and a Hyundai Elantra on Beaver Bank Road, near Welkin Drive, at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Station 9 Sackville, Station 10 Lower Sackville, and Station 48 Beaver Bank, along with RCMP and EHS responded to the collision.

“Officers learned that a Ford F-150, carrying a fuel tank in the bed of the truck, and a Hyundai Elantra had been travelling in opposite directions on Beaver Bank Rd. when they collided head-on,” said Const. Tremblay. “When RCMP officers arrived at the scene the truck was fully engulfed in flames.”

He said the driver of the truck, a 21-year-old man from Windsor Junction, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance.

The passenger of the truck, a 22-year-old man from Beaver Bank, suffered life threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital by LifeFlight.

The driver of the car, a 20-year-old-man from Beaver Bank, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Const. Tremblay said a collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Beaver Bank Rd. was closed for several hours overnight, but reopened at around 4:40 a.m. April 28.