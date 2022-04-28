LAKELANDS: RCMP are investigating after a report of property damage on April 21 in Lakelands.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said the caller informed Enfield detachment their blue 2012 Prius had been damaged when a second, unknown vehicle, possibly an ATV, struck the Prius and left the scene.

“The bumper and tail lights had sustained damage and require repair,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

Neighbours reported an ATV was seen in the area at the time of the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information on this matter to contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.