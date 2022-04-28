LANTZ: The opening ceremonies for the Maritime Hockey North championship was held on Wednesday night before the host East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins hit the ice at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

The Pens are hosting N.B., PEI, and the NS JR C champion Storm to the Igloo for game action until Sunday when the 2021-2022 champion will be crowned.

Among those at the opening ceremonies were Hockey N.S., a league representative, emcee Cecil Dixon, and Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald and East Hants Director of Parks and Recreation Alana Tapper.

The Pens lost the game vs Pownal 9-6 in a very high scoring game between the two teams.

Action continues Thursday and Friday with games at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. with the semi-final set for 1 p.m. Saturday and the final Sunday also at 1 p.m.

Here are some photos from the opening ceremonies (all photos by Pat Healey)

Cecil Dixon the emcee for the ceremony.

VIDEO: A quick clip from before the opening ceremonies began.