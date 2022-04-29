LANTZ: The East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins kicked off the Maritime Hockey North championship in a tough see-saw game between two highly offensive squads as they took on PEI’s Pownal Ice Dogs on April 27.

Despite the game finishing with 15 goals between the two, there were some great and timely saves by both goalies, especially the Pens netminder.

In the end it was the Ice Dogs picking up the 9-6 victory before a pro=-East Hants crowd of about 150 fans.

Here are some photos from the game between the two:

The game scoring summary as posted on the NSRJHL website:

DAY 1 – GAME 2 – POWNAL ICE DOGS 9 vs EAST HANTS RYSON CONSTRUCTION PENGUINS 6

GOALS & ASSISTS

1 – 17:41 – POWNAL – ALEX MACEACHERN – MICHAEL GALLANT

1 – 15:29 – EAST HANTS – LOGAN FORWARD – MARK RANDELL

1 – 6:56 – POWNAL – GABE HARTLEN – TRISTAN LEE – EMMETT LYONS

1 – 2:23 – EAST HANTS – TOMMY SHAW – KEAGAN BUBAR – HUDSON JOUDREY

1 – 0:37 – POWNAL – CAM WHITE – SAM WORTH

2 – 16:39 – POWNAL – CAM WHITE – JASON GORMLEY

2 – 6:25 – EAST HANTS – NICK HAZELWOOD – ETHAN CARTER

2 – 6:03 – EAST HANTS – MARK RANDELL – ZACK MOORE – ETHAN CARTER

2 – 1:49 – POWNAL – JACK KING – SAM WORTH

3 – 16:14 – POWNAL – SAMMY DOCHERTY – CAM WHITE

3 – 11:25 – EAST HANTS – CONNOR MACINTYRE

3 – 7:23 – POWNAL – CAM WHITE

3 – 6:07 – EAST HANTS – EVAN TILLEY – HUDSON JOUDREY – MARK RANDELL

3 – 5:01 – POWNAL – CAM WHITE – SAM WORTH

3 – 0:19 – POWNAL – SAM WORTH – COLE MOSHER

1 – 14:05 – EAST HANTS – DONAVIN GEORGE – TRIP2 – 19:25 – POWNAL – HUNTER MACLEOD – TRIP2 – 10:20 – POWNAL – GABE HARTLEN – INTERFERENCE2 – 10:20 – POWNAL – SAMMY DOCHERTY – INTERFERENCE

A couple more game action photos:

In their game against N.B. on April 28, the Pens lost to drop to 0-2 at the tournament with one game to go.

The loss most likely eliminated them from any chance of making the semi-final on Saturday.