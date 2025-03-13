Bedford singer’s single Change hits the right note with online fans

BEDFORD: Like most singers Stacie Lynn Hatt writes music about things going on in their life; around them or just simply relatable topics.

That’s where her latest release Change, which has garnered more than 6.65 k views on TikTok, comes from.

The Bedford resident said Change came from the heart, change is everything she is seeing in the world.

“Change touches on homelessness, grocery prices, rent prices, healthcare crisis, violence, and so many more things that everyone sees and deals with on a daily basis,” she said in an interview with The Laker News.

Hatt said we shouldn’t have to struggle and sit and wonder, “how am I paying my rent this month?” or “should I pay rent or get groceries to feed myself.”

“People working two jobs just to make ends meet, one loss after another because our mental health help is a mess,” she said. “This is the reason Change is resonating with so many people is because we all feel it. We all deal with it, and this is our reality unfortunately.

“We want Change. We need Change.”

The cover for Stacie Lynn’s single Change. (Submitted photo)

She said songs usually take weeks to write. Change, which was released in February, was different.

“This song was written in less than a day,” Hatt said. “The straight emotion I put into these lyrics was unfortunately so easy. The words kept flowing, the topics kept coming.

“Sometimes I wish we could go back to when things were a lot easier, but this is life. We are all struggling.

“I wanted to write this song so that others can share it, can play it a little louder, get the message out that it’s time to do something.”

While the song and video clips on her socials have gotten lots of views, that’s not the aim for Hatt she said.

“My ultimate goal as a singer/songwriter is not the fame that comes with it, but to see others relate emotionally to a song that I wrote,” she said. “That will always be my end goal.”

She said she has received hundreds of comments on her Tik Tok account when she posted the song preview with hundreds of new followers expressing their support.

Other people told her to “keep on going” and that she had “gained a new fan.”

“I couldn’t be more blessed,” said Hatt. “The continued support that I receive is the reason I keep on going, keep on writing and never give up.”

To find her music, search “Stacie Lynn” on any music platform: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, etc.

Also, you can check her out on various social media accounts.

TikTok: @Staciielynn

Facebook: @Staciielynn

Instagram: @Staciielynn

Snapchat: @Staciielynn