NSAR want province to repeal provincial deed transfer tax

HALIFAX: In the 2025/2026 Provincial budget, the Premier and Minister of Finance quietly announced a doubling of the Provincial Deed Transfer Tax (PDTT).

This tax targets non-residents of Nova Scotia, raising their transfer tax to 10 percent.

While some may argue that people who can afford to purchase homes in other provinces should pay the tax, there is much more to this situation than a simple ability to pay.

Nova Scotia Association of Nova Scotia (NSAR) President, Andrew Gilroy says, “At a time when Nova Scotia is leading the country in efforts to lessen inter-provincial trade barriers, it is impossible to understand why we would implement punitive taxes to discourage other Canadians from purchasing property in our province.”

Gilroy continued.

“This tax places an additional financial burden on Canadians seeking to invest in seasonal real estate within our province,” he said. “This move is both unjust and counterproductive to our values.

“As the only province to impose such a tax on Canadians, Nova Scotia is sending a contrary message to the Premier’s efforts to open the province to trade at this critical time.”

Nova Scotia has long been praised for its welcoming community and open approach to business; however, this taxation sends a message that we are, unfortunately, not “open for business.”

Giles said Nova Scotia’s reputation is at stake, affecting individual relations, community trust, and economic vitality.

REALTORS®, lawyers, builders, residents and local business people have sent over 450 letters to the Premier and Minister of Finance against this tax and the Association is calling on the province to repeal it.