From the Cruiser – March 11, 2025

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP officers responded to 95 calls for service this past week.

The following info is some of the highlighted calls as provided by Watch 4 Team Leader Cpl. Chatele Eagan with East Hants RCMP.

VEHICLE THEFTS

On March 8, RCMP received reports of vehicles in the Enfield area being broken into overnight.

A wallet, car keys, dash cam, small change and electronics accessories were some of the items stolen.

A reminder to keep your car doors locked, and don’t leave any valuables inside.

Call the detachment at 902-883-7077 if you note any suspicious activity in your neighborhood!

Community Engagement

East Hants RCMP was challenged to a hockey game by the Nova Scotia Highlanders.

The Nova Scotia Highlanders are a team of male and female athletes who live with a developmental disability that impairs and/or prevents participation on a mainstream hockey team.

The RCMP Team consisted of players from East Hants District and Indian Brook.

On March 9, the teams faced off to an intense game ending in an 18-16 win for the Highlanders. The losing RCMP team treated the Highlanders to pizza and a donation to their team. Fun was had by all.

Const. Bradley Randell joined Maple Ridge Elementary on March 4th for a pancake breakfast.

On March 4 and 5, Const. Andrew Ouellette delivered presentations at Riverside Education Center to youth in grades 6-8.

The presentation covered Online Safety, Sexting, Bullying, Intimate images and were taken in by 400 students.

Upcoming Events

East Hants RCMP is inviting the community to attend a “Town Hall” event March 25from 630 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kennetcook Fire Department.

The Town Hall will allow members of the community to meet and engage in conversation with officers of the East Hants RCMP and some Support Staff.

Warrant

East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding warrant province wide for the arrest of Sarah Lynn Coffill.

She is wanted for theft under $5,000 which occurred in Feb. 2022. On April 25, 2022 she failed to appear for court.

It is believed that she is still within Nova Scotia.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: