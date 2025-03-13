East Hants RCMP see close to 50 traffic-related incidents this week

EAST HANTS: RCMP in East Hants had 46 traffic-related occurrences during the past week.

Cpl. Chatele Eagan, Watch 4 Team Leader with the detachment, said that the incidents involved complaints of dangerous driving, motor vehicle collisions, other motor vehicle offence tickets and warnings.

She also said that one person was arrested for Impaired driving.

ADVERTISEMENT:

As well, there were 11 tickets and 10 warnings issued to drivers.

According to Cpl. Eagan, RCMP officers issued five tickets to drivers for speeding.

There was one ticket issued for using a cell phone or texting while driving; one for driving without motor vehicle liability policy; one for driving while suspended; one for failure to display license plates; one for operating an unregistered vehicle; and one for failure to produce inspection sticker when requested to by a peace officer.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Cpl. Eagan said that police also issued seven warning tickets to drivers for exceeding the posted speed limit by 16-30 kilometres per hour.

There was two warning tickets given for failure to issue motor vehicle liability insurance card.

She said one warning was also given for failure to stop at a red light.