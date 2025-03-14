HALIFAX: Identifying suitable areas for offshore wind farms is the next step to safely develop this new clean-energy industry that will create jobs and provide long-term energy security for Nova Scotia.

Working with federal partners, the Province is proposing five wind energy areas for designation after a regional assessment of offshore wind:

– French Bank

– Middle Bank

– Sable Island Bank

– Sydney Bight

– Western/Emerald Bank.



Nova Scotians are welcome to provide feedback on the proposed wind energy areas by April 14.

More information is available at: https://novascotia.ca/offshore-wind-energy-areas-engagement/.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Later this year, after areas are designated, the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator will manage a competitive licensing process for developing wind farms.

The process will include identifying specific parcels within wind energy areas for development.



Quick Facts:

– the federal and provincial governments jointly manage Nova Scotia’s offshore through the Canada-Nova Scotia accord acts

– the governments do this work in regular communication with the Mi’kmaq, fishers, developers, communities and other important partners

– the regional assessment identified eight potential areas for offshore wind development; after further review, the governments shortlisted five to proceed as wind energy areas



Additional Resources:

More information about offshore wind is available at: https://novascotia.ca/offshore-wind/