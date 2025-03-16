VIDEO ADVERTORIAL: Grand opening for My Own Path Health and Wellness

FALL RIVER: A new health and wellness business has opened its doors in Fall River.

My Own Path, Health and Wellness held a grand opening on Saturday March 15 for the business, located at 1423 Fall River Road in Fall River. It is owned and operated by Julianno Scaglione.

On their website it says their mission is to guide you on your personal journey toward self-improvement.

“We offer high-quality group training in a judgment-free environment, complemented by a coffee and smoothie bar for pre- and post-workout nutrition,” the statement on the website, located at www.myownpath.ca, said. “Additionally, we provide a selection of premium Canadian supplements from trusted brands. Free veteran assistance is available by appointment.”

The Laker News was at the grand opening and got to hear about what services are offered and Pat even tried out the Anti-Gravity yoga.

Check out the video!

Getting served at the walk up window. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat Healey and My Own Path Health and Wellness owner Julianno Scaglione. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat Healey gets some help doing the anti-gravity yoga from Instructor Julia Scaglione. (Dagley Media photo)