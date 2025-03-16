Excitement abounds as Sackville Arena makes Hockeyville Top 4

LOWER SACKVILLE: The first shot towards becoming Kraft Hockeyville 2025 has been passed by the Sackville Hockeyville bid.

Now the real work begins.

With a crowd around upstairs at the Sackville Arena, cheers of joy were loud and proud as the top four finalists were announced for Kraft Hockeyville 2025 during the Hockey Night in Canada broadcast on Sportsnet.

HNIC host Ron MacLean announced all four, with the Lower Sackville and the Sackville Arena being among the four. They were the last to be mentioned as MacLean did the top four starting West and moving East.

Organizer Chris Fraser and his Hockeyville Committee team are ecstatic they made the top four.

But now is when support from the community of Lower Sackville, Beaver Bank, Fall River, HRM, and all of Nova Scotia and even Atlantic Canada and other places across Canada will be called upon.

“The first step has been taken, but we’re not done yet we need all of our friends and their friends to vote starting April 4,” said Fraser. “We can show that Sackville is Hockeyville.”

Fraser added that they will need all hands on deck.

“The game of Hockey brings us together, and the bonds it creates last a lifetime,” he said. “Hockey bonds run deep in the Maritimes.”

Voting for who will be crowned Hockeyville 2025 will start on April 4 at 10 am Atlantic on the Kraft Hockeyville website, and go until April 5 at 6 p.m.

More details will be released in the coming days on how to vote so that residents can do so.

The winner gets $250,000 and will host a pre-season NHL game.

The other three finalists will each receive $25,000 for upgrades.

Saint -Bonafest in Quebec, Honeywood, Ont., and Crossfield, Alberta are the other three finalists.

The Kraft Hockeyville 2025 winner will be announced on HNIC during the game the night of April 5.